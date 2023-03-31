Private Trust Co. NA Has $50,000 Stock Position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR)

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 12,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000.

Get Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust alerts:

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

EFR stock opened at $11.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.40. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.76 and a fifty-two week high of $14.07.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Increases Dividend

About Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.76%.

(Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.