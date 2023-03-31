Private Trust Co. NA Grows Holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 92,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,280,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 16,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SHM opened at $47.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.18 and its 200-day moving average is $46.84. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $45.97 and a 12-month high of $47.87.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.