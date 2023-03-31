Private Trust Co. NA Acquires Shares of 1,270 SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP)

Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 177.6% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF in the third quarter valued at about $486,000. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 49.1% in the third quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 14,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 41,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF stock opened at $41.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.91 and its 200-day moving average is $41.55. SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF has a one year low of $36.94 and a one year high of $53.82.
The SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (KOMP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Kensho New Economies Composite index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-listed companies with products or services that disrupt traditional industries. KOMP was launched on Oct 22, 2018 and is managed by State Street.
