Private Trust Co. NA Acquires 50 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 192.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Waters were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Waters during the fourth quarter worth $1,603,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Waters during the fourth quarter worth $293,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Waters by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc lifted its holdings in Waters by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 5,373 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Waters by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,320 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,193,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Waters

In related news, Director Mark P. Vergnano bought 3,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $313.32 per share, with a total value of $997,924.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,479.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Waters Price Performance

WAT opened at $304.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $320.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $316.84. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $265.61 and a 12-month high of $369.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.86.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.10. Waters had a return on equity of 175.08% and a net margin of 23.81%. The firm had revenue of $858.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Waters from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on Waters from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Waters from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Waters in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $354.00.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

