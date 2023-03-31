Private Advisor Group LLC Has $374.73 Million Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,043 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $374,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BK. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 132.2% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 74.0% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $44.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.32. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $36.22 and a one year high of $53.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $35.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.11.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BK shares. Bank of America started coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.81.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

