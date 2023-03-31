Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 60.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,672 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $367,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $679,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 36,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 3,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 54,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 9,609 shares during the last quarter. 52.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NLY. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.50 target price for the company. Argus downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.17.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

NYSE:NLY opened at $18.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.68. The company has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.11 and a 52 week high of $29.88.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $135.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.09 million. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 62.09% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.82%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.68%.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, and Mortgage Servicing Rights. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

