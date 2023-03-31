Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $369,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 323.3% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 111,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,334,000 after acquiring an additional 85,033 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 40,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,418,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 25,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,118,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ES has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.25.

Insider Activity

Eversource Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

In other news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,943 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total transaction of $153,166.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,763 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,747.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ES stock opened at $78.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $70.54 and a fifty-two week high of $94.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.06.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 66.83%.

About Eversource Energy

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

