Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Holdings Cut by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management lowered its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) by 68.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,020 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 487,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,615,000 after acquiring an additional 43,752 shares during the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. bought a new position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the third quarter worth about $2,948,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 6.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Stock Up 0.1 %

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Company Profile

Shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk stock opened at $27.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.63. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 1-year low of $23.02 and a 1-year high of $33.21.

PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications, information, and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, Wholesale and International Business (WIB), and Others. The Mobile segment provides mobile voice, SMS, value added services and, mobile broadband.

