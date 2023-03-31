Pendal Group Ltd Reduces Position in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Pendal Group Ltd trimmed its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBSW. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,628,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,977,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,361 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 124.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,894,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,646 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,084,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,826,000 after acquiring an additional 866,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,708,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,945,000 after acquiring an additional 614,611 shares in the last quarter. 6.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SBSW shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sibanye Stillwater currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.48.

Shares of SBSW stock opened at $8.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a one year low of $7.82 and a one year high of $17.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.87.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 8.3%.

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

