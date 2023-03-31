Pendal Group Ltd Makes New Investment in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CARR. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 126.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,306,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958,400 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 129.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,882,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757,618 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,948,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,419 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,985,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 185.0% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,143,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,673,000 after purchasing an additional 742,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Stock Down 0.6 %

CARR opened at $45.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $33.10 and a 52 week high of $49.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.16.

Insider Transactions at Carrier Global

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. Carrier Global had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 26.86%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $933,452.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,222,505. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $478,353.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $933,452.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on CARR shares. Argus increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on Carrier Global from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.93.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

