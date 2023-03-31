Pendal Group Ltd Makes New Investment in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CARR. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 126.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,306,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958,400 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 129.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,882,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757,618 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,948,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,419 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,985,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 185.0% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,143,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,673,000 after purchasing an additional 742,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.
Carrier Global Stock Down 0.6 %
CARR opened at $45.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $33.10 and a 52 week high of $49.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.16.
Insider Transactions at Carrier Global
In other news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $933,452.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,222,505. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $478,353.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $933,452.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have weighed in on CARR shares. Argus increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on Carrier Global from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.93.
About Carrier Global
Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Carrier Global (CARR)
- The Squeeze Is On For EVGo, Rally To Follow
- Is The Bottom In For RH, Or Is This Just A Stopping Point?
- Dividend King H.B. Fuller Signals Slowing In 2023
- Is SoFi Technologies a Buy in the Midst of a Banking Crisis?
- 3 Companies That Just Started Paying Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.