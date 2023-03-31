Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nucor news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.36, for a total value of $841,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,293,025.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.36, for a total transaction of $841,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,293,025.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total value of $349,216.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,138 shares in the company, valued at $13,195,822.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,575 shares of company stock valued at $1,630,000 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Nucor Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nucor in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.44.

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $151.36 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $100.13 and a 1-year high of $187.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $162.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.59.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.71. Nucor had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.10%.

Nucor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Further Reading

