Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 162.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,569 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $426,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 3,142.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 83.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 838.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 200.0% in the third quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 172.5% in the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NDAQ shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Nasdaq from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Nasdaq from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Nasdaq from $73.33 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.74.

Nasdaq Stock Down 0.1 %

NDAQ opened at $54.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.09. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.77 and a 12 month high of $69.22.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $906.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.94 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.50%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michelle Lynn Daly sold 1,998 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $118,980.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,223.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michelle Lynn Daly sold 1,998 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $118,980.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,223.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total value of $121,653.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,467 shares in the company, valued at $4,082,153.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,198 shares of company stock valued at $712,669 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

