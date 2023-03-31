Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Holdings Lowered by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 87.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,768 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Moderna were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Moderna by 307.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moderna stock opened at $147.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.15. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.03 and a fifty-two week high of $217.25. The company has a market cap of $56.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by ($1.05). Moderna had a net margin of 43.41% and a return on equity of 46.34%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $11.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRNA. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $214.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.80.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.11, for a total transaction of $7,124,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,921,702.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total transaction of $2,002,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,247,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,891,241.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.11, for a total transaction of $7,124,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,921,702.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 492,337 shares of company stock valued at $82,574,632. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

