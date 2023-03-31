McLean Asset Management Corp Has $885,000 Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

McLean Asset Management Corp decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,536 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 239.1% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $191,000. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $102.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $170.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of -377.78, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $230,681.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,320 shares in the company, valued at $13,879,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,693 shares of company stock valued at $7,225,308 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Benchmark upped their price target on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wedbush decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.93.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Articles

