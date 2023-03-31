Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 88.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,838 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 79.3% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Matador Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 237.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 365,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,024,000 after purchasing an additional 257,100 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 23.7% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 16,507 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 39.2% in the third quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 198,582 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,715,000 after purchasing an additional 55,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

MTDR has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Matador Resources from $79.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Matador Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Matador Resources from $78.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Matador Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.63.

In other news, insider Billy E. Goodwin acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.52 per share, for a total transaction of $44,520.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 286,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,760,500.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Timothy E. Parker acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.52 per share, for a total transaction of $195,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 71,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,117,598.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Billy E. Goodwin acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.52 per share, for a total transaction of $44,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 286,624 shares in the company, valued at $12,760,500.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 10,300 shares of company stock worth $465,035 in the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE MTDR opened at $47.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.14. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $41.17 and a twelve month high of $73.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 3.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 44.14% and a net margin of 39.71%. The firm had revenue of $707.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.92%.

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

