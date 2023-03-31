Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Takes $828,000 Position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 43.5% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Down 0.4 %

Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $136.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 4.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.43. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.28 and a twelve month high of $159.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $258.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.51 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75.40% and a negative return on equity of 117.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.42) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SRPT shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $153.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.41.

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.