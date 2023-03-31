Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Takes $827,000 Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $827,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 37.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,760,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,460,505,000 after buying an additional 8,437,641 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,459,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 94.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,301,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,925,000 after buying an additional 1,119,469 shares in the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 19.4% in the third quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 5,983,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,973,000 after buying an additional 973,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 82,863.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 735,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,776,000 after buying an additional 735,000 shares in the last quarter. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at TransUnion
In other news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total transaction of $439,567.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,805 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,927.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total transaction of $439,567.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,805 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,927.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 7,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $459,050.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,424.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
TransUnion Stock Performance
Shares of TRU stock opened at $61.52 on Friday. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $50.32 and a 12-month high of $105.00. The company has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.
TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $902.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.34 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 15.22%. On average, equities analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.
TransUnion Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.22%.
TransUnion Profile
TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services, and decision-making capabilities to businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TransUnion (TRU)
- The Squeeze Is On For EVGo, Rally To Follow
- Is The Bottom In For RH, Or Is This Just A Stopping Point?
- Dividend King H.B. Fuller Signals Slowing In 2023
- Is SoFi Technologies a Buy in the Midst of a Banking Crisis?
- 3 Companies That Just Started Paying Dividends
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.