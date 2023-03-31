Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases New Shares in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 489,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,131,000 after acquiring an additional 114,466 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 64,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 25,112 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 42,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 17,951 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in NorthWestern in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,053,000. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

NorthWestern Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ NWE opened at $57.42 on Friday. NorthWestern Co. has a 12 month low of $48.68 and a 12 month high of $63.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

NorthWestern Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is an increase from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.77%.

In other news, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.26, for a total transaction of $160,328.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,512.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on NWE shares. Mizuho raised their target price on NorthWestern from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NorthWestern to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim downgraded NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NorthWestern from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.25.

About NorthWestern

(Get Rating)

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The Electric segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.