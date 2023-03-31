Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Makes New $821,000 Investment in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 127.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SCI shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Service Co. International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Service Co. International Price Performance

Shares of SCI stock opened at $67.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.78. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $56.85 and a fifty-two week high of $75.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.69 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 34.56% and a net margin of 13.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Service Co. International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 29,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $2,005,164.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 338,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,269,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 29,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $2,005,164.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 338,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,269,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 2,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $201,214.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at $68,282,918.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Service Co. International

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

