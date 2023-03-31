Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Makes New $791,000 Investment in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 31,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 21.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,928,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,172 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 65.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,193,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,864,000 after buying an additional 1,665,657 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 8.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,873,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,486,000 after buying an additional 1,062,036 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 168.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,512,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,161,000 after buying an additional 950,094 shares during the period. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 7.8% in the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 6,036,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,390,000 after buying an additional 434,268 shares during the period. 74.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Vir Biotechnology

In other news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 17,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total value of $405,151.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,327,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,984,249.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 17,935 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total transaction of $405,151.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,327,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,984,249.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 97,221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $2,540,384.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,551,336 shares in the company, valued at $484,746,409.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,241,030 shares of company stock valued at $33,924,656 in the last three months. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vir Biotechnology Trading Up 1.2 %

VIR has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.29.

Shares of NASDAQ VIR opened at $23.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.26. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.05 and a 12 month high of $31.78.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $49.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.24 million. Vir Biotechnology’s revenue for the quarter was down 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

Featured Stories

