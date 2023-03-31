Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Invests $815,000 in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,892,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,714,000 after buying an additional 1,710,106 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,088,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,866,000 after buying an additional 21,363 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,175,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,543,000 after buying an additional 75,490 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,128,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,395,000 after buying an additional 289,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,916,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,408,000 after buying an additional 58,874 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KTB opened at $47.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.98 and a 12 month high of $53.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.16.

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $731.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.78 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 124.39% and a net margin of 9.33%. Kontoor Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.65%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KTB. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $37.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Kontoor Brands from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Kontoor Brands from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kontoor Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.13.

In other news, COO Christopher Waldeck sold 35,684 shares of Kontoor Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total value of $1,819,527.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 92,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,703,929.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Christopher Waldeck sold 35,684 shares of Kontoor Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total value of $1,819,527.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 92,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,703,929.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas E. Waldron sold 31,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total value of $1,622,137.41. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,262,949.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

