Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Purchased by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 91.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,094 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 5.9% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 262,036 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,844,000 after acquiring an additional 14,661 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 9.8% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 106,320 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 9,514 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 7.0% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,889 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 220.3% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,313 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 10,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks in the third quarter valued at $366,000. 89.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Juniper Networks

In other Juniper Networks news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $29,016.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,842. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.59, for a total transaction of $191,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 776,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,745,028.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $29,016.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,842. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,878 shares of company stock valued at $1,918,822. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Stock Up 2.0 %

Juniper Networks stock opened at $34.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.55. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.18 and a 52 week high of $38.14.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The network equipment provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 10.91%. Juniper Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNPR has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.87.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the business of designing, developing, and selling products and services for high-performance networks to enable customers to build networks for their businesses while achieving agility and improved operating efficiency through automation. The firm also offers routing, switching, Wi-Fi, network security, artificial intelligence-enabled enterprise networking operations, and software-defined networking technologies.

