International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) PT Lowered to $81.00

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $82.00 to $81.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 10.52% from the stock’s current price.

IFF has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $121.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.47.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Up 1.2 %

IFF stock opened at $90.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.27. International Flavors & Fragrances has a twelve month low of $81.53 and a twelve month high of $135.17. The company has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a PE ratio of -12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 14.81% and a positive return on equity of 7.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Czech National Bank acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,691,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 570,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,790,000 after purchasing an additional 78,166 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,481,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 73,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,658,000 after purchasing an additional 20,831 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,878 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

