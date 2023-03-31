Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Get Rating) by 56.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,083 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC now owns 12,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GEM opened at $29.78 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $25.11 and a 1 year high of $34.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $923.18 million, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.72.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

