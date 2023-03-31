Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Takes Position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Ultra Clean by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 10,721 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Ultra Clean in the 3rd quarter worth about $614,000. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in Ultra Clean by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 111,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Ultra Clean in the 3rd quarter worth about $559,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Ultra Clean by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 183,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,736,000 after purchasing an additional 147,149 shares during the period. 79.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

Ultra Clean Price Performance

Shares of UCTT stock opened at $32.33 on Friday. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.32 and a twelve month high of $45.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ultra Clean in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ultra Clean from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ultra Clean has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

In other Ultra Clean news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 8,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $260,693.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,488,004.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Profile

(Get Rating)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc engages in the development and supplying of critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment is involved in the design and manufacture of production tools, components, parts, and modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.