Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 48 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WAT. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Waters by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Waters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Waters by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Waters by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 294,027 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $91,287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its position in Waters by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,626 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Waters news, Director Mark P. Vergnano acquired 3,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $313.32 per share, with a total value of $997,924.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,479.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Waters from $320.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Waters from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Waters in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Waters from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $354.00.

WAT stock opened at $304.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $320.85 and its 200-day moving average is $316.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The company has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.86. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $265.61 and a twelve month high of $369.00.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $858.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.85 million. Waters had a return on equity of 175.08% and a net margin of 23.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 12.67 EPS for the current year.

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

