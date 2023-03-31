Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 724 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 1,448.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,443 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc. increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 6,620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 38,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,868,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $536.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $518.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $465.42. The company has a market cap of $26.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.30. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $330.80 and a 12-month high of $538.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 67.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total transaction of $208,652.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,615.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total transaction of $208,652.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,615.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total transaction of $2,279,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,231 shares in the company, valued at $2,650,286.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ULTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $548.00 to $636.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $545.00 to $605.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $558.08.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Featured Articles

