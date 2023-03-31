Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 665 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $32,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 41.3% in the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $133.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.60. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $77.62 and a 1-year high of $136.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.00.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.54 by $1.11. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 41.55% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $39.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,950 shares in the company, valued at $4,543,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MPC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $153.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.25.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

