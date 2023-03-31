Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 1,640 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 99.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the third quarter valued at about $9,912,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Xylem by 38.3% during the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Xylem by 1.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Xylem by 4.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 197,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,250,000 after buying an additional 8,566 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Xylem by 15.8% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 17,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the period. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Xylem alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $5,527,900.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,235,909.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Xylem news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $1,601,055.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,822.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $5,527,900.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,235,909.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Xylem Stock Up 0.9 %

XYL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James lowered Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xylem in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Xylem from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.80.

Shares of XYL opened at $102.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.08 and a 1 year high of $118.58.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 6.43%. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 67.35%.

Xylem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.