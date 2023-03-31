Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Invests $355,000 in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,446 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.14% of Hovnanian Enterprises as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 1,861.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 157.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 778 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 95.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 820 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 364.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,292 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Hovnanian Enterprises alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hovnanian Enterprises news, Director Edward A. Kangas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total transaction of $666,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,415,441.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

Hovnanian Enterprises Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NYSE:HOV opened at $65.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.23. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.20 and a 12-month high of $74.50. The firm has a market cap of $391.38 million, a PE ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Hovnanian Enterprises

(Get Rating)

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc is a homebuilding company, which engages in the design, construction, and marketing of single-family attached town homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and lifestyle homes in planned residential developments. It operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, and West.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.