Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $340,000 Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,932 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 59.7% during the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 321 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 132.1% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 434 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 20,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total transaction of $2,306,843.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,659 shares in the company, valued at $14,345,041.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $103.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.90. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.24 and a 52-week high of $122.44. The firm has a market cap of $35.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.99 and its 200 day moving average is $105.41.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.08. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 30.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ROST shares. TheStreet raised Ross Stores from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $119.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.35.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

See Also

