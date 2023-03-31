Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys Shares of 54,693 Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 54,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Anywhere Real Estate during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate in the fourth quarter worth approximately $487,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $516,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on HOUS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Anywhere Real Estate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Anywhere Real Estate from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Anywhere Real Estate from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Anywhere Real Estate from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.33.

Anywhere Real Estate Stock Up 1.4 %

Anywhere Real Estate Company Profile

Shares of HOUS stock opened at $5.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $559.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.31. Anywhere Real Estate Inc. has a one year low of $4.33 and a one year high of $16.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Anywhere Real Estate, Inc engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group, and Corporate and Other. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through a portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

