Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 120 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,170 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in HubSpot by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HUBS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on HubSpot from $380.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on HubSpot from $447.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on HubSpot from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on HubSpot from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $423.48.

NYSE HUBS opened at $416.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.43 and a beta of 1.61. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $245.03 and a twelve month high of $527.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $380.33 and a 200 day moving average of $319.13.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $469.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.95 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 11.16% and a negative net margin of 6.51%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HubSpot news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.88, for a total transaction of $8,576,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,479,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,935,446.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.85, for a total transaction of $3,339,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 622,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,653,623.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.88, for a total value of $8,576,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,479,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,935,446.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,809 shares of company stock valued at $18,718,398 over the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HubSpot, Inc engages in cloud-based customer relationship management. Its platform includes marketing, sales, service, operations and content management system, as well as other tools, integrations and a native payment solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

