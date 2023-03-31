DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Bought by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 761.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 543 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DKS. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 26.0% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 630 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 479.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 188.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 797 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 83,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total transaction of $12,109,352.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 233,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,872,991.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 19,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.14, for a total value of $2,652,702.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,884 shares in the company, valued at $14,488,675.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 83,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total value of $12,109,352.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 233,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,872,991.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 268,648 shares of company stock worth $38,694,730. 32.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Gordon Haskett raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $112.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.61.

Shares of DKS opened at $137.11 on Friday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.45 and a 52 week high of $152.61. The firm has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.72 and a 200-day moving average of $121.44.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 45.97% and a net margin of 8.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.48 EPS for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 37.14%.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

