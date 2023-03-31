Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) Shares Acquired by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,684 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Concrete Pumping were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its stake in Concrete Pumping by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 912,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,887,000 after buying an additional 115,650 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Concrete Pumping in the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Concrete Pumping by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,880,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,126,000 after buying an additional 71,845 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Concrete Pumping by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 7,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Concrete Pumping by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BBCP. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Concrete Pumping from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet lowered Concrete Pumping from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th.

Concrete Pumping Stock Performance

NASDAQ BBCP opened at $6.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.57 million, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.08. Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.64 and a 1-year high of $8.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.93.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $93.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.72 million. Concrete Pumping had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 8.56%. Equities analysts predict that Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Concrete Pumping Profile



Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

