Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA lessened its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 789 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 75.6% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 504 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 492.9% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 587 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $59.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.10. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $51.33 and a 12-month high of $92.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.62.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CTSH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.90.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Featured Stories

