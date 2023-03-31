Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,145 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the period. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,550,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $79,275,249,000 after purchasing an additional 12,456,995 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,849,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,272,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121,516 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1,867.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,089,669,000 after acquiring an additional 90,167,792 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $102.00 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $170.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of -377.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $375,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,555,952.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,693 shares of company stock valued at $7,225,308. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

