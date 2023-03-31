Carmel Capital Partners LLC Sells 92 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,439 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 0.9% of Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 5,935.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 229,929 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Price Performance

AAPL opened at $162.36 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $179.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Apple from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wedbush upped their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.24.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Stories

