Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Stake Trimmed by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 52.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSL. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,760,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,334,940,000 after purchasing an additional 363,372 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,708,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 612.8% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 200,705 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,890,000 after acquiring an additional 172,547 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,079,548 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $583,126,000 after acquiring an additional 167,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 416,968 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $116,922,000 after acquiring an additional 141,488 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 8,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.35, for a total value of $2,054,921.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,730,975.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock opened at $225.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $206.75 and a 52-week high of $318.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.49.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The conglomerate reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 36.27% and a net margin of 14.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Carlisle Companies from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Carlisle Companies from $355.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.17.

Carlisle Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of building envelope products and energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies (CWT), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.