C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,369,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 247.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 185,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,825,000 after buying an additional 132,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael John Short sold 3,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.29, for a total value of $354,109.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,928 shares in the company, valued at $7,690,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

CHRW has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.81.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $96.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.39. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $86.60 and a one year high of $121.23. The firm has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.79.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 54.06% and a net margin of 3.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.42%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Featured Stories

