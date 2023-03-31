Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 4,296 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,296 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 244.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 2,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total transaction of $164,649.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 330,583 shares in the company, valued at $20,846,563.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total transaction of $2,808,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 195,583 shares in the company, valued at $13,731,882.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 2,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total transaction of $164,649.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 330,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,846,563.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 189,173 shares of company stock worth $12,821,522. 24.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MACOM Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $69.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a current ratio of 9.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.83. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.85 and a fifty-two week high of $76.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.91.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 47.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The firm had revenue of $180.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MTSI. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.91.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing semiconductors and modules. The firm is involved in the provision of products for telecommunications (Telecom), industrial and defense (I&D), and data center industries. The company was founded on March 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Lowell, MA.

