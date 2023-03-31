AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Shares Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,416 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of AppLovin by 99.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AppLovin during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in AppLovin during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in AppLovin during the second quarter worth about $62,000. 38.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AppLovin Stock Performance
Shares of APP opened at $15.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.85, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.70. AppLovin Co. has a 1 year low of $9.14 and a 1 year high of $58.27.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Activity at AppLovin
In related news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 65,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $897,835.90. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,564,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,559,347.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other AppLovin news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 65,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $873,889.47. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 848,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,372,404.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 65,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $897,835.90. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,564,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,559,347.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 155,322 shares of company stock valued at $2,140,975. Company insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.
About AppLovin
AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AppLovin (APP)
- The Squeeze Is On For EVGo, Rally To Follow
- Is The Bottom In For RH, Or Is This Just A Stopping Point?
- Dividend King H.B. Fuller Signals Slowing In 2023
- Is SoFi Technologies a Buy in the Midst of a Banking Crisis?
- 3 Companies That Just Started Paying Dividends
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.