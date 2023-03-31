AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Shares Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,416 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of AppLovin by 99.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AppLovin during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in AppLovin during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in AppLovin during the second quarter worth about $62,000. 38.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AppLovin Stock Performance

Shares of APP opened at $15.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.85, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.70. AppLovin Co. has a 1 year low of $9.14 and a 1 year high of $58.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at AppLovin

APP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of AppLovin from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of AppLovin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AppLovin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.18.

In related news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 65,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $897,835.90. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,564,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,559,347.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other AppLovin news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 65,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $873,889.47. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 848,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,372,404.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 65,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $897,835.90. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,564,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,559,347.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 155,322 shares of company stock valued at $2,140,975. Company insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

About AppLovin

(Get Rating)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

Further Reading

