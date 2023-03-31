Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Lowered by Five Oceans Advisors

Five Oceans Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,428 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,720 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 2.5% of Five Oceans Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in Apple were worth $3,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. QP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,124 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,148 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares during the last quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,592 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 48,418 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,291,000 after purchasing an additional 15,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,178 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares during the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Apple Price Performance

Several research firms recently issued reports on AAPL. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $153.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.24.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $162.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $179.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $151.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.58.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.62%.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

