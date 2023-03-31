Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,602 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 589 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.6% of Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 239.1% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $142.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $118.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.93.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN stock opened at $102.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of -377.78, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $170.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,319.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,693 shares of company stock valued at $7,225,308 over the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Articles

