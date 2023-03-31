26,265 Shares in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Bought by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,265 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUMN. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Lumen Technologies by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 91,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,246,000 after purchasing an additional 42,002 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $408,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 847,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,422,000 after buying an additional 313,251 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $374,000. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in Lumen Technologies by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 34,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 9,972 shares during the period. 76.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumen Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LUMN stock opened at $2.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.46. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.37 and a 52 week high of $12.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.86% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LUMN shares. TheStreet downgraded Lumen Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup cut shares of Lumen Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $6.25 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: Business and Mass Markets. Business segment provides products and services under four sales channels to enterprise and commercial customers.

