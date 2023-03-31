2,068 Shares in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Purchased by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,068 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in Autodesk by 189.2% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 188 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $201.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.34, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.20 and a 12 month high of $235.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 105.43% and a net margin of 16.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total transaction of $483,414.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,749.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total transaction of $483,414.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,554 shares in the company, valued at $305,749.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total value of $59,006.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,485.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,016 shares of company stock worth $2,387,630. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADSK. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $236.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Autodesk from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.40.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

