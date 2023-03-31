1,824 Shares in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ) Purchased by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 30.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 4,282 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 66.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 42,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 16,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 27.3% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 75,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 16,263 shares during the last quarter.

PWZ opened at $24.70 on Friday. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.69 and a 12-month high of $25.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.53 and a 200-day moving average of $24.08.

The Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of insured investment-grade, tax-exempt debt issued by California or any US territory with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PWZ was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

