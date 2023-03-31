18,197 Shares in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Acquired by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 18,197 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 4,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $295,440.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 4,924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $295,440.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John J. Chadwick sold 29,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $1,688,536.71. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 87,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,047.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,739 shares of company stock valued at $2,845,149 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PulteGroup Stock Down 0.6 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on PulteGroup from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays increased their target price on PulteGroup from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded PulteGroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.86.

Shares of PHM opened at $56.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $35.03 and a one year high of $60.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.03.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 16.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.77%.

PulteGroup Profile

(Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

