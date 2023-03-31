14,438 Shares in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Purchased by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $789,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,203,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,258,568,000 after buying an additional 759,554 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,667,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,178,731,000 after buying an additional 312,187 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,066,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $474,163,000 after buying an additional 236,991 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,601,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $380,206,000 after buying an additional 1,422,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,165,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,609,000 after buying an additional 89,589 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REXR stock opened at $58.08 on Friday. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.74 and a 52-week high of $84.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.96%.

Several research firms have weighed in on REXR. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Monday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rexford Industrial Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

In related news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 16,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $975,808.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

