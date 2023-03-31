135,898 Shares in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Acquired by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 135,898 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $840,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Sabre by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Sabre by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 24,170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Sabre by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 95,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Sabre by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 76,255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in Sabre by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 40,391 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares during the period.

SABR has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sabre in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Sabre from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sabre from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Sabre in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.88.

Shares of Sabre stock opened at $4.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.71. Sabre Co. has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $11.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.84.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $631.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.88 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sabre Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel for suppliers and buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

